Jeremy and Bridget Gustwiller of Defiance, took their three sons and The Crescent-News along with them on a vacation out west. They traveled from South Dakota where they visited the Black Hills and Mt. Rushmore, continuing west to Cody, Wyo., where they visited Yellowstone National Park and finished their adventure in Jackson Hole, among the Grand Tetons. Here the family, from left: Jeremy, Chase, Grady, Ian and Bridget pose in front of the lower falls in the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.
