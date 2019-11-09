WITW? Virg. Beach pier

Patricia and Mike Benard took The Crescent-News along on their summer vacation to Virginia Beach with family and friends. Pictured at the fishing pier are, front row, Laura Wells (left), Treasa Perkins (Wells) and Jazlyn Cramer (holding the C-N). Middle row, from left are: Dylan Perkins, Waylon Perkins, Paticia Benard and Kaylin Perkins. In the back row are, Ryan Moore (left) Mike Benard (center) and Jeffery Warner.

