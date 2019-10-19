WITW? Vatican City

Several local residents visited Italy this summer where they met up with a former exchange student they hosted in 2012. Pictured with a copy of The Crescent-News in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City are, from left: Devan and Dayna Tilly, Hicksville; Silvia Monopoli, Milan, Italy; and Deb, Dan and Dylan Potter, Defiance. Other places they visited included Rome, La Spezia, Cinque Terre, Milan and Venice.

