WITW? Seattle

Joseph Burgei and Lorenza Lapid, of Defiance, are pictured with The Crescent-News on their five-day trip to Seattle, Wash. This picture was taken at the Seattle Center Space Needle which was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. They also visited the Seattle Aquarium, Chihuly Garden and Glass, Pacific Science Center, Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour, Olympic Sculpture Park and Pike Market.

