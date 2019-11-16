WITW? Scotland

Local resident Rosalie Held and her niece, Anne-Marie Scott of Baton Rouge, La., recently spent 10 days in Scotland. While there they stayed in Edinburgh, attended a concert at Usher Hall, walked the Royal Mile and traveled by train to Saint Andrews on the North Sea. Here they hold a copy of The Crescent-News at the University of Saint Andrews. They also visited Glasgow and the port village of Oban. They also enjoyed afternoon tea on the Royal Yacht Britannia and visiting the Palace of Holyrood House.

Load comments