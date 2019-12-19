WITW? Savannah

Barbara and Barry Ratzlaff recently traveled to Savannah, Ga. While there, they saw a Christian concert in the park, Tybee Island Beach, the Light House Beach, and they took a dolphin watching water tour. They also visited historical River Street and Forsyth Park History Street. They concluded their trip by visiting friends in Georgia. Here, they pose with The Crescent-News in front of a fountain.

