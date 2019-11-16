WITW? St. Paul Church

Local couple Jim Siler and Donna Smith recently returned from their honeymoon trip to Italy where they spent four days in Sorento and six days in Rome. While there, they visited the Isle of Capri, Pompeii, Assisi, Monte Casino, the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica, Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum. The highlight of the trip was seeing Pope Francis in St. Peter Square for the cannonization of five new saints. This photo with a copy of The Crescent-News was taken in front of St. Paul Outside the Walls Church in Rome.

