Bob and LeAnne Breckler spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Paris, France, with their daughter, Jennifer Brutyn, and granddaughter, Autumn Brutyn, of Midland, Mich. While there they visited the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, the Catacombs, Jardin de Tuileries, Versailles, Notre Dame and the Pantheon. Posing with The Crescent-News at Le Jardin du Luxembourg are, from left, Jennifer, LeAnne, Autumn and Bob.
