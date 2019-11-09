Liberty Center residents Kirsten Weirauch and her father, Clarence Weirauch, traveled to Panama this summer with the Liberty Center Spanish club. Here they are shown with a copy of The Crescent-News while visiting the Panama Canal.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Playoff football: Archbold edges Coldwater on final play
- Just a few more tasks before bridge opens
- Playoff football: Apaches stun Thunderbirds
- Local pastor takes mission trip to Mongolia
- Playoff football: Tigers too much for Mustangs
- Former local resident writes children's book
- Hilbert looks back on World War II
- Boff named All-Ohio school board member
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.