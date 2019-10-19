WITW? North Pole, Alaska

Three Defiance couples joined up for a 15-day land/sea cruise to Alaska this summer. While there, they visited Fairbanks, Anchorage, Denali, Talkeetna, Wailla, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan. Posing with The Crescent-News at Santa Land in North Pole, Alaska, are, from left: Dave and Cathy Karr, Dave and Martha Bidlack and Nancy and Carl Stehulak.

