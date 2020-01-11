WITW? Nashville

The Crescent-News traveled to Nashville, Tenn., recently with a group from Defiance which included John and Carol Ehlinger, Pat and Adrian Kuhlman, Joyce and Neil Knoll, Linda and Bob Wagner, and Carol Mangas. While there they saw the musical Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, enjoyed a dinner show featuring Trace Adkins, took a Delta River flatboat ride, and saw Ice, which was ice sculptures telling the Christmas story.

