The Snyder family enjoyed a six-day vacation in Michigan this summer where they visited Mackinac Island, Munising and Maple City. They crossed the Mackinac Bridge, took a sunset boat tour of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and visited Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. Pictured with a copy of The Crescent-News in front of a waterfall in Munising are, from left: Jeanine Snyder, Stow; Joni and Deb Snyder, Defiance; Jim Snyder, Rockford, Ill.; and Jaclyn Snyder, Stow.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- #GivingTuesdayNWO looks to build on successful first year
- Volleyball: DHS stays perfect in WBL
- Defiance council approves legislation for downtown flood plain program
- Cross country spotlight: Willett blazing own trail at Holgate
- Area men charged with conspiracy to commit robbery
- Henry Co. Health Department receives Safe Communities grant
- Career day
- DASH for a Difference 5K returning for 8th year
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.