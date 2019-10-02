WITW Munising, Mich.

The Snyder family enjoyed a six-day vacation in Michigan this summer where they visited Mackinac Island, Munising and Maple City. They crossed the Mackinac Bridge, took a sunset boat tour of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and visited Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. Pictured with a copy of The Crescent-News in front of a waterfall in Munising are, from left: Jeanine Snyder, Stow; Joni and Deb Snyder, Defiance; Jim Snyder, Rockford, Ill.; and Jaclyn Snyder, Stow.

