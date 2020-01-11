Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 27F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 27F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.