WITW Mall of America

Members of the Willitzer family took a summer trip to Minnesota’s Mall of America. Shown with a copy of The Crescent-News outside the mall are, front row, Emily Willitzer and Amanda Willitzer, of Defiance. In back are, Allison Willitzer (left), of Definace, Abby Willitzer (center), of Dayton, and Terri Willitzer, of Defiance.

