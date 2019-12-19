WITW? Ireland

Tom and Sammi Faykosh of Defiance recently took The Crescent-News to Ireland and Scotland. While in Ireland, they visited Dublin Castle, W.B. Yeats’ grave in Drumcliffe, the Cliffs of Moher, the Dingle Peninsula, Bunratty Caslte and Blarney Castle, kissing the Blarney Stone. Here they pose in front of Knappogue Castle before enjoying a medieval feast. While in Scotland, the took a cruise on Loch Ness and Loch Lomond. They also visited the Scottish Highlands, Stirling and Urquhart Castles and viewed Doene Castle, aka Castle Leoch from the Netflix series “Outlander.”

