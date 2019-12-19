Tom and Sammi Faykosh of Defiance recently took The Crescent-News to Ireland and Scotland. While in Ireland, they visited Dublin Castle, W.B. Yeats’ grave in Drumcliffe, the Cliffs of Moher, the Dingle Peninsula, Bunratty Caslte and Blarney Castle, kissing the Blarney Stone. Here they pose in front of Knappogue Castle before enjoying a medieval feast. While in Scotland, the took a cruise on Loch Ness and Loch Lomond. They also visited the Scottish Highlands, Stirling and Urquhart Castles and viewed Doene Castle, aka Castle Leoch from the Netflix series “Outlander.”
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Defiance commissioners say no to AuGlaize Village levy
- Wrestling: Fricker's Duals staying strong
- Seven candidates for two Defiance County commissioner seats
- Defiance-Shawnee BBK Preview
- Defiance's Smiddy now the one to look up to
- Henry County Common Pleas
- Defiance County Common Pleas
- No classes held
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.