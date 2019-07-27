WITW Hawaii

The Rodenberger, Castillo, Hoeffel and Freund families of Defiance took The Crescent-News along on their recent trip to Hawaii. The group enjoyed deep sea fishing, zip lining, body boarding, a luau and time spent on the leeward and north shores beaches of Oahu during their 10-day stay. The group is pictured at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii.

