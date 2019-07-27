The Rodenberger, Castillo, Hoeffel and Freund families of Defiance took The Crescent-News along on their recent trip to Hawaii. The group enjoyed deep sea fishing, zip lining, body boarding, a luau and time spent on the leeward and north shores beaches of Oahu during their 10-day stay. The group is pictured at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.