Sherwood residents Gary and Marsha Seibert recently celebrated their 40th anniversary with a three-week vacation. They visited family in Billings, Mont., then traveled to Big Hole National Monument in southwest Montana and Hell’s Canyon in eastern Oregon. Here they hold a copy of The Crescent-News in Glacier National Park, where they spent 10 days.
Where in the World is The Crescent-News? Glacier National Park
Dennis Van Scoder
