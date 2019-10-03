WITW Czech Republic

Joe and Ellen Sukup, along with their daughters Kathy Schlegel and Joanne Mobley, and three of their grandchildren, visited relatives in Veseli nad Moravou in the Czech Republic this summer. The group also visited the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in Poland. Holding The Crescent-News are Joe and Ellen, while standing, from left are: Kyle Mobley, Haley Schlegel, Joanne Mobley, Kathy Schlegel and Alex Schlegel.

