The Crescent-News traveled to Clinton, Ohio, with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 as they toured the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park and had lunch at Mission’s BBQ. The trip included 26 veterans and 14 spouses.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Playoff football: MAC champs up next for Apaches
- Second public meeting on Native American tribute set for Monday
- Playoff football: Arcbold, LC round two
- Symphony of Trees gets underway in Napoleon
- Fall Female Collegiate Athletes
- Outdoor: Matson showing the outdoors can be fun
- Fulton courthouse news 11-14-19
- Henry County courthouse 11-14-19
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.