WITW? Chincoteague, Va.

In early October, Defiance residents Lisa Crumit-Hancock and Minnie Crummit traveled to Washington D.C. to visit Katie Hancock, their daughter and granddaughter, respectively. During their visit, they explored Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and the Assateague Lighthouse (above). Posing with The Crescent-News are Katie (left), Lisa and Minnie.

