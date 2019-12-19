WITW? Buffalor

Lynn and Marsha Lantz of Defiance visited Buffalo, N.Y., this past summer where they attended a reunion of the USS Tusk — SS426, one of the submarines Lynn served on. Pictured with a copy of The Crescent-News in front of the USS Croaker — SS246, which Lynn qualified on, at the Buffalo Naval Park are Lynn (left) and his commanding officer, Capt. Gerald McCarthy.

