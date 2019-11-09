WITW? Bear Mountain

David and Penny Stollsteimer took an 11-day trip to Sedona, Ariz., this summer where they hiked and climbed the mountainous rock formations. Here, Penny is shown with The Crescent-News while sitting on the peak of Bear Mountain with the gorge 1,000 feet below. They also visited the gem and copper mines and enjoyed a hot air balloon ride and 4-wheeling.

