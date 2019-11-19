A Veterans Day program was held at Defiance Middle School/High School last week. Bob Kroeger, national deputy chief of staff for the VFW was our guest speaker. There were several student speakers from the middle school (Dylan Johnson and Megan Williams), and Tana Kappen (middle school teacher) read a winning essay from the GlennPark essay contest. The winning essay was written by Jasmyn Saldana, an eighth-grade student at Defiance Middle School. High school speakers included Noah Crigger and Carlee Smiddy. These two students talked about what Veterans Day meant to them. Noah and Carlee have also signed to join the Ohio Army National Guard, and Noah already completed basic training this past summer. Noah and Carlee are pictured with Bob Kroeger.
Veterans Day
Jenny Derringer
