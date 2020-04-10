Presley and Miley Turpening aren't letting the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic get them down. Here, the sisters are getting ready to make a splash during a trip outside.
Turpenings making a splash
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Defiance County law enforcement officers tweak their coronavirus response
- DC football: Virtual visits setting Jackets apart
- Essential workers include postal workers
- Buckeyes at Home builds links to wellness, creativity and community
- Pope creates new expert commission to study women deacons
- Working at home tests family atmosphere of TV morning shows
- Wauseon council gets a couple of explanations
- Neighbors hold Palm Sunday procession
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.