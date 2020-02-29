Trip to Quebec

Jack and Debbie Starr, of Defiance recently packed their bags and went on a 12-night Canada, New England cruise on the Norwegian Dawn. They sailed to Newport R.I.; Boston Mass.; Portland Maine; Bar Harbor Maine; Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown Canada and Quebec City. Staying three days at the L Hotel du Vieux in old Quebec. During the visit, they went on the Old Quebec Historic Tour, walked along the cliff walk seeing several mansions, including the Vanderbilts home and spent the afternoon at Montmorency Falls. Here, the Starrs show off their hometown paper The Crescent-News, near the falls.

Load comments