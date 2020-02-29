Trip to France

Marisa Olson, a Tinora High School graduate and fourth-year student at the Ohio State University, spent the fall semester studying abroad for the fall semester at the Marchutz School of Arts in Aix-en-Provence, France. Marisa will return to OSU for the spring when she graduates with a bachelor of fine arts degree specializing in painting and drawing and a minor in art history. She would also like to add, “Bonjour, mom and dad! Je vous aime!” Here, Olson took The Crescent-News along on a trip to Claude Monet’s gardens, during a five-day painting excursion to Giverny, France.

