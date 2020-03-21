Thompsons take trip to Rain Forest

Defiance residents Michael Thomson and Karen Murphy-Thomson recently enjoyed their honeymoon at the Nicuesa Lodge in the Costa Rican rainforest. Here, after reading The C-N, the couple looks down the list of activities for the day.

