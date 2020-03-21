Steffels take in sites of L.A.

Defiance resident Betty Steffel visited her daughter Beth in Los Angeles for the holidays. They saw several live theater productions, including “Frozen” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, ate many delicious meals, traveled in and around Southern California including Hollywood, Palm Springs, and Indio and generally enjoyed the sunshine, nice weather, and time spent together. Here, The Crescent-News helps Beth catches up on some local northwest Ohio news, before the duo takes in “Frozen.”

