Starrs travel to Cozumel, Mexico

Jack and Debbie Starr of Defiance, are pictured with The Crescent-News at Chankanaab Beach at Cozumel Mexico. The couple traveled from New Orleans, then went on a seven-night cruise on the Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas. They also sailed to Key West, Florida; Nassau Bahamas and CocoCay Bahamas. After docking in New Orleans, they boarded the Carnival Valor for a five-night cruise going to Cozumel Mexico and Merida Progresso, Mexico.

