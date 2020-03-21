Starrs take trip to Aruba

Jack and Debbie Starr of Defiance enjoyed an 11-night cruise on the MCS Divina from Miami Fla. The Starrs spent two nights in Aruba then traveled to Curacao, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands and Ocean Cay Bahamas. Here, the Starrs are pictured with a copy of The Crescent-News in front of The Blue Horse in Oranjestad, Aruba.

