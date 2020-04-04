Jack and Debbie Starr of Defiance, celebrated Debbie's birthday in February with a three-day stay in Jacksonville, Fla. The Starrs then boarded the Carnival Ecstasy for a five-night cruise going to Freeport Bahamas and Princess Cays Bahamas. They took the Crescent-News to Princess Cays with them.
