Skivers take trip to Las Vegas, Hoover Dam

Al and Kathy Skiver, of Defiance, recently trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Al’s retirement from General Motors. During their trip to Vegas, the couple stopped off at the Hoover Dam. Here, the couple takes The Crescent-News along for a photo opportunity at the dam.

Al and Kathy Skiver recently trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Al’s retirement from General Motors. During their trip to Vegas, the couple stopped off at the Hoover Dam. Here, the couple takes The Crescent-News along for a photo opportunity at the dam.

Load comments