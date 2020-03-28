Sisters take biblical tour

Deb Dunbar, of Defiance and her sister Barbara Fisher, of Lima, recently took part in a tour with a Christian Travel Study Program. They were part of a 32-person group from Ohio, Florida and the St. Louis area. The group spent 10 days visiting Isreal and during that time saw many historical and biblical sites including: The Sea of Galilee, Magdala, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, The Jordan River, and The Dead Sea. Here, the sisters hold up The Crescent-News while sailing along the Sea of Galilee.

Deb Dunbar, of Defiance and her sister Barbara Fisher, of Lima, recently took part in a tour with a Christian Travel Study Program. They were part of a 32-person group from Ohio, Florida and the St. Louis area. The group spent 10 days visiting Isreal and during that time saw many historical and biblical sites including: The Sea of Galilee, Magdala, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, The Jordan River, and The Dead Sea. Here, the sisters hold up The Crescent-News while sailing along the Sea of Galilee.

Load comments