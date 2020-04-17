Terry Shinabery is keeping busy during the coronavirus quarantine by polishing his woodworking skills. He chose to challenge himself in making this heirloom cherry pedestal desk. He mixes his concentration on detail, with fun, by taking humorous little video clips of ongoing progression, as well as important lessons learned along the way, to show his long-distance kids and young grandkids. They share their ideas and encouraging comments from Colorado, New York, Virginia and Florida.
Shinabery project at home
Chuck Martinez
