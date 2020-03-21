Couple celebrates 50th anniversary with trip to Aruba

Clyde and Margie Russ recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and Margie’s 70th birthday by taking an 8-day cruise. The couple, who was married on Dec. 20, 1969, traveled to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Aruba and Curacao during the trip. Here, the couple shows off The Crescent-News before boarding the boat for their trip.

