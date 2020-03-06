Recently, Robert (left) and Monica (right) Martinez traveled to Austin Texas to visit their daughter Stephanie Martinez, who is attending Texas Tech for her post masters degree to be a nurse practitioner. Here, the family goes C-N up while visiting the Lone Star state.
Martinez family visits Texas
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Hottest thing going: Oh, it's Napoleon girls basketball
- Mires sworn in; Napoleon searches for new councilman
- D-III districts: Archbold, Evergreen set up all-NWOAL final
- D-IV regionals: WT girls on to finals
- Paulding County voters asked to support OSU Extension levy
- Patrick Henry students help with food pantry
- Church events 3-6-20
- Area food pantries 3-6-20
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.