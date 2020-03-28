The Lourdes University softball team recently spent the early part of its season playing spring games in Kissimmee, Fla. The trip saw the team play its only nine games of this season before having its season cancelled as part of the sporting world's coronavirus cancellations. While posing for a team picture, several local players took time to celebrate with The Crescent-News. Holding up the C-N is Archbold native Alyssa Ziegler, while behind Ziegler to the right is Napoleon's Megan Richardson and behind Ziegler and to the left is Wauseon's Oliviah Banister. The team also celebrated Banister's senior day while in Florida
Lourdes softball team plays in Florida
