Defiance resident Herb Delventhal holds a piece of artwork he created for Mother's Day. Delventhal, who has been practicing woodburning for more than 20 years, created the special piece of art by woodburning and painting the message.
Defiance resident Herb Delventhal holds a piece of artwork he created for Mother's Day. Delventhal, who has been practicing woodburning for more than 20 years, created the special piece of art by woodburning and painting the message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.