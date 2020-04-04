With area schools closed until at least May 1, Noah Sheppard, a student at Defiance Elementary School, has been getting his assignments done during Ohio’s stay-at-home order. Here, Sheppard works on a music assignment by making an instrument out of things he found around the house. Share your stay-at-home order activities with other Crescent-News readers by emailing your pictures with a brief description of your activity to crescent@crescent-news.com.
Little drummer boy
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Ayersville and Trinity United Methodist churches spreading message of 'Faith Not Fear'
- Feeding kids at Paulding Exempted Village Schools
- Adopt-A-Highway program helps remove the litter
- Local businesses remain open
- Defiance council agenda for April 7
- Pandemic's potentially 'catastrophic' impact on middle market companies
- APG Media partnering with local businesses
- Urgent question from small businesses: When will aid arrive?
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.