Little drummer boy

With area schools closed until at least May 1, Noah Sheppard, a student at Defiance Elementary School, has been getting his assignments done during Ohio’s stay-at-home order. Here, Sheppard works on a music assignment by making an instrument out of things he found around the house. Share your stay-at-home order activities with other Crescent-News readers by emailing your pictures with a brief description of your activity to crescent@crescent-news.com.

