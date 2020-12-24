Dear Santa,
I’ve been good covid is a little hard. I am going to be eight i’m in second grade now. I have a few questions to ask you. How much cookies do you eat? How many elves do you have in the northpole? do really like milk? I want a lot of LOLs thanks. does roudoffs nose shine in red?
Love your friend Mayor
**
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me my drone for Christmas last year and my little brother bradley wants a drone for Christmas he keeps asking my parents for one so can you get him a blue and red little drone.
P.S. how do you fit down the chimny?
love
Abel
**
Dear Santa,
How many elfs do you have in the north-pole? How do you fit threw the chimney if there is no chimney? I’d like pokeman and whats your favrite type of cookies? How many houses are there in the world.
from brody
to santa
**
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are doing good with this pamdemick going on. If you want to know wut I want for Christmas! I want . . . Really a phone a bunch of swrshmellow and a ntentoswich I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year! Thank for reading my leter!
your favrit kid
Delia
P.S. I’m so exsidid for . . .Christmas!
**
Dear Santa,
How do you fit down the chimney? For this Christmas I want a new folr wheeler hemet for my forwheeler. thanks. Thank you for my presints from last year. Plese get my dog a toy.
from your feined Noah
**
Dear Santa,
How are you doing towday. How is your slay so fast. I really want a forwheeler? I really want a dertbike Santa? How is dasher doing? I hope you got that cat. Merry Christmas Santa. This note is for dasher and you.
from Bane
hope you have a nice chrismas
**
Dear Santa,
I kant wat for Christmas. And the presits I want a airsoft gun. And Id I survive Book. OK. and a venom costum. And a Spidrman costum. the one on the Amonzon list.
for Owen
**
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a motre bik is so fun to ride? Hey Santa are you not sick? Hey Santa are you happy this yer? Are your randeers bin happy?
(not signed)
**
Dear Santa,
Can I have a forwheeler? Then can I have a bike? Can I have a hat?
Hi santa.
From,
Ryan
**
Dear Santa,
Who is favritet elf?
I want for crhismas is an Ipad but I want more than one. Who is your favrite rain deer?
frome
Viv
**
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have a Ipad for christmas beacuse mine didnt work very well so we had to throw it away last year. And thank you for the presents last year. They were very cool.
Love
Savannah
**
Dear Santa,
Thanc you for Ceppy. he is funey and Siley. he hid on mi America girll boll. Hors and mi favrit ting a bout. Him is tat he is Loveing and th best elf ever.
your friend
Name Kadyn
**
Dear Santa,
How’s roudoff. Santa can you bring me a drumset pleass and more diprs for my baby sistr fum
Zander
**
Dear Santa,
I want some LOL dolls and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. How do you get down the Ciminy?
Love, Liana
**
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Cistmas Santa clos. I wish fro your elfs and a art set. I also I want a bars to practis.
Love,
Abigail
**
Dear Santa,
How do you find kids? Who are away on trips? What’s your favorite toy? Do you get mountains of letters? I wish for a BarBe. I wish for a Rainbow doll.
love,
Natalia
**
Dear Santa,
I wisht for a Phone and I wutid a robot. maybe a colt toy. I the kic a pool to and a wader ballons. and ipad. I Do wat a Cat too.
From
Jase
**
Dear Santa,
I have a Speshl wish for my mom my mom works so hard I want you to make her happe on Christmas and the homeless kids.
Sincerely,
Parker
Dear Santa,
I want a fortnite nerf gun that looks like a sniper and a Santa hat for my brother so we do not need to fight over it and some blocks for my sister.
Your friend,
Wesly
**
Dear Santa,
I wut a moopir uv muchu Kanb i wut you to give 10.00 to me and mifinee an to mi frens and to homiis pepl to.
Love,
Odin
**
Dear Santa Claus,
All I want for Christmas is for my Grandma’s leg to get better. And my mom’s hand to also get better. And make shore everyone is safe, kind, and not on the naughty list. and get extra toys, and candy canes for the kids that are in the hospital and I want for Christmas is for everyone to be safe and thats all I want for Christmas.
Love,
Nohva
**
Dear Santa Claus,
For Crismas I wunt homeless pepler to have a shelter so they aren’t homeless and so they have food and wat I want for Crismus is a ifone 11.
love,
Carter
**
Dear Santa Claus,
I wish my dad has a fone just in ckas I wish my dad has a hape cristmas.
Love,
Dante
**
Dear Santa,
I want the iPhown 12 The homeless people TO have homes and beds and blankets The dogs to have blankets and cats.
Your friend,
Paige
**
Dear Santa Claus,
I wood wood wut a X box for Crismis and can you gie the dogs uex bon for crismis and can you gif the rader sum more cdis fare crismis.
Jordon
**
Dear Santa Claus,
Can i get a train and a iphones 12 11 ro also can you give food to the cats and dogs and toys also plcare give warm blankets and food and beds to the homeless people?
Love,
Jayden
**
Dear Santa,
I went a cat please and a iphone galaxy fold and I want a stuffy for the kids in the hospital most.
Your friend,
Aubrey
**
Dear Santa,
im sorre for having a BaDday. Can you give a givt for the kids that are in the hospitel. tell my elf on the shelf Miss you I hop fell goob elf.
Your friend,
Coletyn
**
Dear Santa,
Please GiVe the homeless PeaPla a Blaket and poloo So they can Be worm When it is Chrismes and the Sick Kibs to.
Love,
Ellie
**
Dear Santa,
My wish is to give all the kibs heawela hrt ra sik giv tham a kanbe/kanro three.
Love,
Greyson
**
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I wish everybody is safe you to Christmas is my fafrit yer tak you fo brigig gor to everybody.
Love,
Ivy
**
Dear Santa,
You are realy nice. I loved the gifts you gave to me last year. I love the board and scuter that you gave to me. And I love the colur of it to. The only thing I’d like this year is a new dresser. Your elves do a good job at making things.
love,
Elijah
**
Dear Santa,
Santa this is my Christmas list. You don’t have to get it for me. I want a skatebord please and mabe a dinosor mask. I don’t want a mask like a covid 19 one pleas I will have some cookies and some carits for the render. Have a graet year!
Sincerely,
Shelby
**
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite time uv the yar I dont wut much thes year but I do wut a Barbbe House Thanku you for all the presents you gave me last year Tell Mrs. C that the elfs are doing a great job
Love
Ariel
**
Dear Santa,
What I went for Christmas is a football helmet How many reindear are there? I want to make sher that I Get just enove Karits. I feel like I have been good Santa. Thank you for all the presits!
Love,
Zavier
**
Dear Santa,
Santa I wish I could see your ran dear and Roudof in real life could you please bring me a doll? we will bake you cookies.
Love,
Jayla
**
Dear Santa Claus,
What I want for Christmas is a new tablet. My tablet I have is old. PLEASE. Also have a VERY Merry Chritmas. Have a good year! I hope you write back!
Love,
Breglen
**
Dear Santa,
I want to say thank you for my presents last year I love Christmas. Can I please have this things LOLs, books. Can you git my friends, mam, dad, and dog something too please Santa? I what them to be happy like me. one last thing. I whant to ask you, can I have one or to more things. I’l have stuff for you Santa, don’t worry.
Love,
Taylynn
**
Dear Santa,
please can I have a ghost buster game and an army set with tank in it and an army hellocopter and a battleship set and a walkytalky and a D-day set and a Zombie set. Please Thank you!
Sincerely,
Liam
**
Dear Santa,
I like the gifts you gave me last year and I upresheat how you fly around the town. It must be harb to fly arond the town I wunt a omg doll and I want to thank the rundeer for flying you urond the the town. I will leavea same cookes and some milk and tall the randeer I will save some food for them.
Love your friend,
Juelynn
**
Dear Santa,
I believe you. I miss you. How do you live? I wat to no your radeer names! What I want for Christmas is a huverbord I what and how dose miss calse do I will lay meilk and cooikses Do you have kids? Aare the elfs your kids? I love Ruwdof and does his nose acshly glow in the dark? I love Chrismos. It is my fayorit of the year.
love,
layah
**
Dear Santa,
You are the best persin in the north pole. All I want fur christmas is mony, plese and something else plese! Can you make my siser nicer. How are you? How mane elfs died? I am soree if have died. Something, probly carots. Tel me what reindeer eat.
Love,
Braxton
**
Dear Santa,
Can I have a cristl flir for christmais please, and a present pet and playdoe and slime food and a makeup set plese? I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Your friend,
Bella
**
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbe. And you will love our tree. I would love to have same rallerscats. I love you Santa
Love,
Olenika
**
Dear Santa,
I be a good girl but when you get to my house you mite see drawings on the wall not frome me, the babys did it. Can you please give an elf on the selve. I am geting a present for you, and the elfs, and Mis. Close, but can you get me a snowglobe.
love,
Anastazya
**
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is more Minecraft figens, and Legos. Then I want led lights, xbox wireles contrelor, slim and pokeman crads. Then a nintedo Swish with four controlers. Next I want is more games for my ds.
Sincerely,
Abram
**
Dear Santa,
I want a IPhone X for chirmas and a PS 5 for Chirmas. I want a House a reoy House and I want a hole set of dogman. I want Everyone to be happy!! I want a Lamborgnini. I want a maide for ChirmaS. I want Conner to come over to my house and Carden to come because they are my bffs. I want another friends.
Sincerely,
Owen
**
Dear Santa,
For Chrismis I want to have a family that don’t yell all the time at me and my sister.
Sincerely,
Izzy
**
Dear Santa,
I have been okay this year so I am only going to ask for two things. #1: Tie dye sweatshirt. #2: Ultimate slime kit. My little brother Benjiman who is the youngest in the family has been incredibly good this year. So make sure to bring him very many presents. He likes Hotwheels.
Sincerely and yours truly,
Marilyn
**
Dear Santa,
How do the raindear in my home move? How do you go to deliver all of those presents to the entire world in one night? All that I really want is some books like diary of a wimy kid and big note books. I have so many toys that I don’t need any more. I have so many questions that I couldn’t fit in this book.
Sincerely,
Camden
**
Dear Santa,
I would want you to bring me a robot and a kitten that can have soft fur and a xbox and a iphone. A lama to Mrs. Talor so she can keep forever and ever a plaid shirt a toy horse a season paper that can show everybody in Mrs. Talors classroom. I hope everybody gets no coal.
Sincerely,
Cheston
**
Dear Santa,
Iv been realy good this year. You can even ask Fred are elf on the shelf. Even hel will say I have been good.
Sincerely,
Ian
**
Dear Santa,
I what to have a Phone because I need to call my sisy because sometimes my sister locks the door. I’m so sorry that I threw my phone on the ground the reice that put in it help a lot because somebody lock me out of my phone. How are you doing santa?
Sincerely,
Amelia
**
Dear Santa,
I hav bin a good girl. I wood like for crismes is for my gramall her ancl is brokin so I like if you wod make it feel beter. I wood also love if you made my mom and dad they got back to gether. And a ipad to if you wood.
Your love,
Evelisse
**
Dear Santa,
Do you no you are not reel. Iv you are ree? Then giv me a rocket shews ples. But I now yr not reel.
Sincerely,
Wesley
**
Dear Santa,
I want to have my mom to stop arguing with my brother. But I want a utendo swich! Can you get my brother the newist nerf gun. I think I am nice. I hope that you have fun riding the sleigh! The thing that I hope I have robox! Santa how do you now what everyone wants?
Sincerely,
Aubrey
**
Dear Santa,
The thing that I want for Christmas is some pokyman. My anoyning brother wants cars but the thing I want the most is for my family to be happy recently, Avian
Sincerely,
Avian
**
Dear Santa,
I don’t know if I have good or bad so suprize me with presents or coal and here is what I want a Mincraft poster, books, Pokeman cards, ipad, and a hoverboard. I really want Camden and Owen to come over. I can’t wait for Christmas to come it is going to be the best Christmas ever.
Sincerely,
Conner
**
Dear Santa,
Wut I want for Christmas is a new tablet for my bruther. Wut I want for Christmas is legos. The cookies will be on the tabel same with the carets. The carets are for the reindeer. The cookies will be for you.
Your friend,
Corbin
**
Dear Santa,
I think you are real santa! If you are can I have a game called skylanders and also a Gold watch acamry too and and duspecable sword and Prastin Mrch a new apple tablit and Likein box. cookies and food for the reindeer and presents for santa will be on the table.
Love,
Elias
**
Dear Santa,
wont and ned I wfor u rour Chismis is a rine toy and a brinsant. I Want a plescan yak. rit bac to me ples. fav crimis 10$ bill Ples and thank you. I wile make cookes fou you Saneta claus.
Love,
Jayson
**
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. I wot sum nerf gun. I wot sum deer tags. Merry Christmas Santa!
Blake
**
Dear Santa,
I wunt a jak in box. My str wun a Harepotr llong sent.
My butr wunta a pruuv hed set.
Merry Christmas Sitnik.
Love,
Dallas
**
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year can I have LoL omg Dall please Logo book for my sisr teddy bear mackqu fondll rapit witeropit.
Merry Christmas Santa,
Miley
**
Dear Santa,
I wout hot whee and I woat gife code and I woat xbox series X.
Love,
Ronnie
**
Dear Santa,
I have bey good this year, I wut a pepes fart. And a foot ball, and my cusin wut a forniten shrt.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Aiden
**
Dear Santa,
I have ben reele good thih year and Can. I have a Stuffed animal cat and a Stuffed animal Forky and this is for cory stuffed animal alaf to.
Love,
Clark
**
Dear Santa,
I really want a new teddy bear, a frozen lego set, and my mom wants a new purse, and i want a new mask, Merry Christmas
Love,
Elay
**
Dear Santa,
Ihav be ago ogeri.
Can ing vaL oL ball.
and can i have fak mawer.
I woob Lake a car toy.
a Presit for Aerial.
Nael poolis.
and kibs fas mask
a Toy Cashrajster
Love,
Madsin
**
Dear Santa,
I what a ginne Pig.
I what a Pcint My tern.
I what a Brears grent. I what a gent Batt grent togitn it to King.
from
Mason!
**
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa its Dec its o most Christmus I Wold like a new Pone an a teddy bear for my mom and a bed merre-Chrismas.
William
**
Dear Santa,
I’ve been Good . . . mostly.
Car I have a Laptop, New Glassas, slime, rachf and hot coco?
Merry Chrismas!
Caril
**
Dear Santa,
I want a kitty and a cookies, a elf. A doll I was good and bad, to and can I have a tab with a pen plushy two and a LoL doll can I have a bunny to
Mreey christmas Santa
Stacy
**
Dear Santa,
I would like a big baby yoda. I would like a ckineset acat. I hop The grs hose hru has gis fix.
Funy.
Ellie
**
Dear Santa,
Please give me sumthing good this year that I like. Can you also say hi to the raindeers for me please and say hi to Mrs clous this year please for me.
Sincerely,
Love Quorra
**
Dear Santa,
I wood love a HuverBord Be cus I will cherish it to and wen I Dot wut it eneey mor I will Downate. and for everyone to have a famuly. I will wut a elf name Budey. I Dot wut a lat thess yer. Kus I no that you are Shtruguling and a Doll haws.
Sincerely Arrea
Love you
**
Dear Santa,
I would like a trtle for Christmas. I now you’er tittle elfs can’t make a trtle. Pleas do not put it in my stocking. I have bin relly good this year.
Sincerely,
Coit
**
Dear Santa,
can I have hower Borde please can I Sincrely have a bike please and a Skate Borde and a Scodeer please and a rce car please and SumeSincrmony please and a cat ga Dog please and a Iphon and a I Phon II please.
Jeremiah
**
Dear Santa,
I wut like a Hovrbord for Christm and a Neaf Snippr and a new Rc bote whith lits onit oh the NeafSniper I wunt it to a Fornit Sniper.
Sincerely,
Anderson
**
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun and A toy trian and a toy dog for christmas. And can you sincerely give my mom and my dad a really good gift. And can you gife my two brothers a gift to and my sister a gift to.
Sincerely,
Gavin
**
Dear Santa,
For my Mom I wot my baybee brother to not dee meen. My Step dad to get good sall. My sitter to dallar up on sallshall meedy a.
Sincerely,
Dominic
**
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I whant some books so I can read some netendo game cards a note book, tape and necst year ask my elf if he bring his sute cace and your elfs are silly.
Sincerely, Gabe
to Santaclaws
**
Dear Santa,
I can’t think of wha I want for Crismis im still deciding but my mom says cloths but want toys and I want a computer but its to ecspensive and I can’t efford.
Sincerely,
Isac
**
Dear Santa,
you are very nise to gard clds and yar very majic for evreey won all araind the world you are grate
fom
Brok
**
Dear Santa,
What I wunt for christmas is Vbucks, X Box and a new red and black soccer ball and sum cleets for soccer!
Sincerely,
Felipe
**
Dear Santa,
I’ve Ben good this year. I want a coloring Set and a laptop. My faverit color is red and Green and blue. My faverit food is pizza and macoroney.
Sincerely,
Dillan
**
Ho Ho Ho
Dear Santa,
I we to go a Sac on a to a I tor my Sble a torm.
Sinceley,
McKenna
**
Dear Santa,
I really wanted some more Phoepe and Mairgold books please. Can I get a new nitendo switch please because my old broke. Ther is one more thing I really want a slime kit please.
Sincerely,
Madelyn
**
Dear Santa,
The year I don’t won’t anything at all all I want is people to love and give and I want poor peple to have clothes and money and I wish that everyBody to have a home and a family to love and give gifts Santa I’ve been a little bad and good. all I want for Christmas is family.
Sincerely,
Nayana
**
Dear Santa,
.
I hope you come to all the good boys and girls. I don’t want presents that much, I just want joy too my family. I have a few things to ask you . . . How fast are your reindeed an are you magic? Let me know.
Sincerely,
Elena
**
Dear Santa,
I Really Want Peace and harmony for Earthe and go help everyone in NeEd PLS help everyone in NeeD so the Earth can Be hAppy. We Must fiGHt covid together We can have Peace on Earth then.
Sincerely,
Neveah
**
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a good christmas and to spend as much time with my family as I can I think christmas isn’t just about the presents.
Sincerely,
Tyson
**
Dear Santa,
for Chrimas i want a good good life and an shopkens set one mor thang my family so if can get me pleas pleas pleas get it if you cant get its’ fine im leaving cookies for yos. Thank you so much.
Sincerely,
By Aaliyah
