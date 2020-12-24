Dear Santa,
I read to my sister when she is upset. But I want a Scate bord But I also want Happeynis for my momey She aked like she shes OK but i Now it hard writ to Anna yer friend
love Anna,
xoxo
Send back to me for my momey to me
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I did sathing good at shcool I was playing on the tireswing and I saw some one on the buddy bech I got off and played with them. oh and I only wadnt my mom tade napp and I want a lechrikskoot.
fome Alexis
to Santaclaws,
I made aspesam cooky.
* * * * *
Hi Santa,
I hellped someone I wont a hverbord. I want you to wake me up so I can see roodoof the red nose raindeer had a veae shiny nose like a light bolb.
Dillon
Have a good day bi
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I try not to brag but I think i’v been good this year, I let someone inside and let my brothers ride my ripstick.
I want Tobi and maybe 2 of those yello lego sets. And is you being chuby just a mith?
Have a safe trip,
from: Connor
* * * * *
Santa,
I now wahts I want ffr Crismis a cclrpupe.
Lizm
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I stopped a bully. have peaple came to the north pole? Whut I want for chrismis is a dirt Bike. can I see roadof? You are the best sana in the hol inthetier worlde.
make a lot of cookies
from: Kamdyn,
to Santa
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I helpd Kable’s mom by sweaping Kable’s room and I played with Krew. Have I been good. Can I have a Nintendo switch and super mario 3D allstars.
Love Kallen
* * * * *
Der SAntA,
CAN I hAv A bick else BY buthR WANtS VAte gams.
Mare Christmas SA.
Your Friend
Sophia
Dear Santa I have been good this year I shered toy’s with Gracelynn. I only asking for two thing’s an i Phone 11 and a OMG Doll how is dasher that is my favorite rain deer.
Love Dakota
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve helped my mom do dishes. I want a nerf gun for Christmas and I want a bouncy ball for Chistmas. How can you go to every place in one night.
Thank you your friend,
Preston
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year I was a good girl I played with my sisters a lot so hear are some things I want. I want a blanket and some barbies.
Love Aubree
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I helpt my family decrat the crim three. I wants a dresr for my room. And a slim cit. And sum masks for school and sum close.
love Kenley
how is rood off.
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
at lunch recess I saw someone crying and I made them stop. I want a huvor bord and some more bath boms.
have a good crismas
love Paige,
I will leave milk for you
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I cleened my room I am just checking to make shore that if things are ok. I stil want that Marellevy stuf.
From: Maizey
To: Santa and Holly
* * * * *
Dear Santay, I bin a good boy. here is what I did I help my cosin bild a snow casle. I help my brother find his shose. I did all my dishies, and trent’s dishies. Where is my elf for the classroom, i phone 12 Pro.
Love Ryland.
I Love You Santa, or Mr. C.
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Can I have a bike that has a seat in the back. I have help my mom make APPLE PIE.
Your friend Ava
I love you Santa
Ava
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
The I did good I got in the shoyer first and I shut the barn all the time. What I want I want pathtyers for my dirtbike. and I want a Steelers jurse.
from Corbin,
for Santa.
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Beckett. I would like to thank you for all the presents you got me last year. This year, I would like to get monster truck football. I also think a magic set would be fun. Another thing I would like is some magnet beads that you build things with.
Thank you,
Love Beckett
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a snow globe.
I want earpods.
I want a watch.
How do you make the presents?
How do you make his elves?
Howd you make reindeer?
Your friend,
Dovantae
* * * * *
Dear: Santa,
Santa jowe is vare good and I like the presinte that you sente to use the rander and the dog. I want to have a Brbee dol howse and a LOL dol howse wote kind of ckookes do you like. I am Raelyon hi santa.
Your friend
RAELYnn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My mom want’s a blakit. I haved bend good. My maw-maw want’s a fuzzy blakit. I love Christmas. How do you make the presents? Wet is your favite cookies? Can you get me sum makup.
Your friend,
Harper
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My sister want’s a neck mask. Do you like mm coockes. I want a snowglobe. are you the Grinch. Do you like the randeers that you have. I want airpods. I want you to have a good christmas. How do you make toys. marry christmas.
Your friend,
Averie R.
