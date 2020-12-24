Dear Santa,

I read to my sister when she is upset. But I want a Scate bord But I also want Happeynis for my momey She aked like she shes OK but i Now it hard writ to Anna yer friend

love Anna,

xoxo

Send back to me for my momey to me

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I did sathing good at shcool I was playing on the tireswing and I saw some one on the buddy bech I got off and played with them. oh and I only wadnt my mom tade napp and I want a lechrikskoot.

fome Alexis

to Santaclaws,

I made aspesam cooky.

* * * * *

Hi Santa,

I hellped someone I wont a hverbord. I want you to wake me up so I can see roodoof the red nose raindeer had a veae shiny nose like a light bolb.

Dillon

Have a good day bi

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I try not to brag but I think i’v been good this year, I let someone inside and let my brothers ride my ripstick.

I want Tobi and maybe 2 of those yello lego sets. And is you being chuby just a mith?

Have a safe trip,

from: Connor

* * * * *

Santa,

I now wahts I want ffr Crismis a cclrpupe.

Lizm

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I stopped a bully. have peaple came to the north pole? Whut I want for chrismis is a dirt Bike. can I see roadof? You are the best sana in the hol inthetier worlde.

make a lot of cookies

from: Kamdyn,

to Santa

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I helpd Kable’s mom by sweaping Kable’s room and I played with Krew. Have I been good. Can I have a Nintendo switch and super mario 3D allstars.

Love Kallen

* * * * *

Der SAntA,

CAN I hAv A bick else BY buthR WANtS VAte gams.

Mare Christmas SA.

Your Friend

Sophia

Dear Santa I have been good this year I shered toy’s with Gracelynn. I only asking for two thing’s an i Phone 11 and a OMG Doll how is dasher that is my favorite rain deer.

Love Dakota

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I’ve helped my mom do dishes. I want a nerf gun for Christmas and I want a bouncy ball for Chistmas. How can you go to every place in one night.

Thank you your friend,

Preston

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

This year I was a good girl I played with my sisters a lot so hear are some things I want. I want a blanket and some barbies.

Love Aubree

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I helpt my family decrat the crim three. I wants a dresr for my room. And a slim cit. And sum masks for school and sum close.

love Kenley

how is rood off.

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

at lunch recess I saw someone crying and I made them stop. I want a huvor bord and some more bath boms.

have a good crismas

love Paige,

I will leave milk for you

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I cleened my room I am just checking to make shore that if things are ok. I stil want that Marellevy stuf.

From: Maizey

To: Santa and Holly

* * * * *

Dear Santay, I bin a good boy. here is what I did I help my cosin bild a snow casle. I help my brother find his shose. I did all my dishies, and trent’s dishies. Where is my elf for the classroom, i phone 12 Pro.

Love Ryland.

I Love You Santa, or Mr. C.

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

Can I have a bike that has a seat in the back. I have help my mom make APPLE PIE.

Your friend Ava

I love you Santa

Ava

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

The I did good I got in the shoyer first and I shut the barn all the time. What I want I want pathtyers for my dirtbike. and I want a Steelers jurse.

from Corbin,

for Santa.

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett. I would like to thank you for all the presents you got me last year. This year, I would like to get monster truck football. I also think a magic set would be fun. Another thing I would like is some magnet beads that you build things with.

Thank you,

Love Beckett

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

I want a snow globe.

I want earpods.

I want a watch.

How do you make the presents?

How do you make his elves?

Howd you make reindeer?

Your friend,

Dovantae

* * * * *

Dear: Santa,

Santa jowe is vare good and I like the presinte that you sente to use the rander and the dog. I want to have a Brbee dol howse and a LOL dol howse wote kind of ckookes do you like. I am Raelyon hi santa.

Your friend

RAELYnn

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

My mom want’s a blakit. I haved bend good. My maw-maw want’s a fuzzy blakit. I love Christmas. How do you make the presents? Wet is your favite cookies? Can you get me sum makup.

Your friend,

Harper

* * * * *

Dear Santa,

My sister want’s a neck mask. Do you like mm coockes. I want a snowglobe. are you the Grinch. Do you like the randeers that you have. I want airpods. I want you to have a good christmas. How do you make toys. marry christmas.

Your friend,

Averie R.

