(Editor’s note: Following are letters to Santa Claus written by second-grade students in Defiance County. These letters are reprinted with few corrections or deletions to showcase the thoughts of area youngsters as the Christmas holiday approaches.)
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Do you eat the cooky first? Do you set the presents down first? Do your randdeer eat the carits first? Do you drink the milk first?
Love,
Ava 2020
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a god boy four christmas. I want a lot for christmas but wate I mostly want is mini mack drone. How far away do you live from the North Pole?
Your friend,
Bryson
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I been naughty and nice for christmas. Can I plesa have some cat toys. Can I also have some June B Jone books plesa! I need some toothpaste plesa and I hope you are okey. How many rainbear are there in the North pole?
Love,
Violet
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very nice boy this year! And for Christmas I realy want an ipad. I need new underware. How old are you Santa?
Your friend,
Abram
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yir. Can I have Mincraft dungens. Can I also have The new Nerf SniperGun. Can I have the new Nerf Rpg. Wat do you do on the oter holidays?
Love,
Jacob
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I want a lot for Christmas but the most thing that I want is an Nintendo switch and my Teacher said I need new crayons because mine are broken. What I want the most is an IPad and Ipod.
Your friend,
Cheyenne
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been as nice as I can. Can I please get Legos and a PS4 with controlers. I don’t want a PS5 yet because my dad wants to wate a while so there is more games and so the price is a bit lower. What do you do on other holidays?
Your Friend,
Landyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been awesome with Clark the Elf and can I please have a nintendo switch, x-box for my Dad and more cars thank you! My brother Hudson mite want a new three wheel skooter because he does not like the other skooter you got him last year. Thank you very, very, much!
Love,
Owen
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I bought a Pookey deer and I want you to give me an Elf. I ‘ll take good care of the elf like my pokey deer. Also, I want a hamster and I need high keen socks. I love Rudolf. Did you take the picture I made for Rudolf last year.
Love,
Addison
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very nice gril to my flame and my cat to but I can be meen a little bit but can you give me a hamster and a huvdord. I want to be nice to my sisitr and my bruther to. I want to clen my tory room.
I love you,
Frum Brooke to Santa
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an xbox. How are you doing? Do your elfs have the cronue viris. How are your deer doing? How is misis Claus doing? I bet she is making Cookies!
Your friend,
Calsen
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I help my dad. I want presents and clothes and a blanket How many Elves do you have? How many reindeers do you have?
Your friend,
Jeremy
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been naughty at home. I fix I will I want Power Ranger Dino Charge, Zord toys and I want X Box Series X, and controller. I need sock and shoes. Is Jingles a good elf on the Shelf. No or Yes circle one
Love,
Dace
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy because I have mopped the house. Can I please have an X box and dirt bike pro? How many elves do you have?
Love,
Ryven
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a nail spa and makeup for Christmas. I need new underwear too. I’ve been very good this year by helping my sister get ready for bed time and doing what I’m told.
Your friend,
Claire
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy because I have been doing what I’m supposed to do. I want a buckeye beenie. I also want a dog. I need flas cards. I hope you are staying warm and Ms Clause are warm. I hope the raindeer are being good. I hope the rain deer are warm and the elves are warm too!
Your friend,
Logan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I am nice because I open the door for people. I want fnaf stuff and I want candy. I need Megck. How are you?
Love,
Lyle
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I was helping my mom and dad with my brothers. There names are Scott, Ben and Calub. I have been a good siser. I want a hoverboard and a “Nintendo” Switch. I wonder if Rudolph is doing good. I hope you have a great life.
Your friend,
Madyson
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I was nice because I helped my sister with this thaning for Thanksgiving. I want a Cottage doll set. I want an Alexa. I need some long socks and a pair of size 14 underwear. Is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer real? How come we can’t see you? Is it because you sprinklle dust on us?
Your loving friend,
Vivian
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice because I have been listening. I want a LOL Surprise doll and an OMG doll Winter Disco. I need new jeans. Does it snow all day at the North Pole? Have a good day!
Love,
Haddie
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I take turns with my sister Harmony. I want an LOL Doll and I want a Play Station 5. I need some winter gloves. Is Rudolph real?
Your friend,
Courtni
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. This year I have helped people. I really want a dog. I also want a drone. I need a four wheeler and a golf cart for Christmas. How many elves do you have?
Your friend,
Si
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy because if somebody doesn’t have a friend to play with, I will ask them to play with me.
I want a basketball and a soceerball. How many elves are there? How many people live in the North Pole?
Your friend,
Logan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I want a few Barbie toys and a bracelet kit, and a mug of our family. How does your reindeer fly?
Love,
Sophia
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I got all As. I really need school clothes. I would like a drone and a stuffed anima! Santa who is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Victor
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I have did chores around the house. I really need a new hunting coat. I would want a phone. Were do you keeps all the presents.
Love,
Grant
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I have been kind. I really need a sweatshirt. I would like the nintedo switch. How do you eat all the cookies?
Love,
Jacob
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have helped my sisters. I really need gloves. I would like a hufverboard and an iphon twelve. How long does it take to get to the North Pole.
Love,
Amari
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I helped mom mop the house. I will need a new pair of gloves. I would like a clown mask and game computer. How you get to the North Pole?
Love,
Bentley
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I have helped my mom set the table. I really need some new shoes. I would like a Nintend Switch and a new lego set. How many elfs do you have?
Love, Michael
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have a been a very good boy this year. I done dishes for my mom. I need pants and shirts. I would like a new bike. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Griffin
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have ben a very good girl this year. I have listened to my teacher. I really need some new tights. I would like a Poopsy slime kit and barbie reveal. How is your favorite reindeer? What is your favorite food?
Love,
Caitlynn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I have listened to my parents. I really need a new coat. I would like a new lego set and a playStashon 5. Were do you live?
love,
Gavin
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have helped my mom clean my room. I really need new shoes. I would like a craft supplies kit. How do you make your reindeers fly?
Love,
Breelyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have played with my brother and sister. I really need gloves and hats. I would like a whole entire LOL set. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Kaedence
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have been nice. I really need more jeans. I would really like a I Phone 11 pro macs. Will you be on Kids messenger.
Love,
Brookelyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have a very good boy this year. I have listened to Mrs. Guswiller. I need a sweatshirt. I would like a camputer and a water bottle. How do you get all the boxes?
Love,
Tanner
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have been listening to my teacher. I really need gloves. I would like an ipod a huverboard. Why do you live in the North Pole?
Love,
Norah
