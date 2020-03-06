Samantha and Luke Kuhn recently headed off on a trip to Iceland. The Kuhn's itinerary started in the capital of Reykjavik with a dip in the famous Blue Lagoon, exploring and hiking the rugged Snæfellsnes Peninsula with black sand beaches and volcanoes, viewing waterfalls in the Golden Circle, snorkeling the Silfra fissure where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet in Þingvellir National Park, and rescuing baby puffins (affectionately known as pufflings) in southern Iceland's Westman Islands (the main known as Heimaey). Here, the Kuhns show off the eco-friendly that is printed on recycled newsprint after rescuing rescuing the puffins.

