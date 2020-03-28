Group takes trip to South Africa

Sherwood resident Stacie Feddercke, Hicksville residents Colette Betts and Dr. Karen Pedden, along with Monica Rowe from South Milford, Ind. took part in a three-week EcoLife Wildlife Veterinarian Expedition traveling thru South Africa. This Journey was hands on capture, transport and release of giraffes, lions and Cape buffalo. In addition, the group also helped provide vaccinations and health check to 75 dogs in two different villages.
