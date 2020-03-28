Group takes trip to South Africa

Sherwood resident Stacie Feddercke, Hicksville residents Colette Betts and Dr. Karen Pedden, along with Monica Rowe from South Milford, Ind., took part in a three-week EcoLife Wildlife Veterinarian Expedition traveling throught South Africa. This Journey was hands-on capture, transport and release of giraffes, lions and Cape buffalo. In addition, the group also helped provide vaccinations and health check to 75 dogs in two different villages.

