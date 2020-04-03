Gemma Rosemary Davis, 3, of Defiance, has spent her time at home helping her parents doing chores both inside and outside, along with her pet guinea pig, Cuy. Gemma also has helped her parents, who are teachers, take care of their other classroom pets that include: 80 Madagascar hissing cockroaches, two axolotls, a bearded dragon, three fish and 11 plants.

