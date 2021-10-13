Four County Career Center announced two Defiance County women as students of the month: Denise Rocha from Defiance High School and Adriana San Juan from Fairview High School.
Rocha is the daughter of Miguel Rocha and Maria Ramirez and is a senior in the interior design program at the career center. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Hall. She is a member of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America, and is on the career center honor roll. After graduation, Rocha plans to attend college and major in interior design.
San Juan is the daughter of Lupe and Michelle Nunez and is a junior in the early childhood education program at the career center. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Myers. She is a member of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America, and Drug Free Clubs of America. At Fairview High School, she is a member of the band. After graduation, San Juan plans to attend college and major in social work and obtain her law degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.