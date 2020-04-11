Flory traveling room-to-room

The current coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s stay-at-home order have hindered Todd Flory’s ability to vacation this spring. Instead, Flory is spending plenty of time in his living room, with trips to his kitchen, basement and garage planned within the next month. Here, Flory shows off the C-N in his living room.

