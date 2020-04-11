The current coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s stay-at-home order have hindered Todd Flory’s ability to vacation this spring. Instead, Flory is spending plenty of time in his living room, with trips to his kitchen, basement and garage planned within the next month. Here, Flory shows off the C-N in his living room.
Flory traveling room-to-room
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Continental native safely back home from Italy amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Girls hoops: Fairview players relive 1989 dream season
- Local pharmacy joins fight against coronavirus
- Local businesses remain open
- DC golf: Jackets travel before event, season cut short
- County election boards busy processing ballot requests
- Defiance resident saved by the belt
- Another Dollar General
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.