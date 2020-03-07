Fitch's visit Virgin Islands

Steve and Kathy Fitch, of Oakwood, recently brought the Crescent-News along with them on a Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Equinox. They visited the U.S. Virgin Islands and other islands in the West Indies. Here the couple holds up the C-N while visiting the old Dutch fort in Christiansted on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

