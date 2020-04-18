Easter is always a big deal at the rural Defiance home of Sami Faykosh. Normally, the house is filled with dinner, Easter egg hunting and Easter basket hunting. When the family realized they could not gather for Easter this year because of the coronavirus quarantine, Faykosh decided to make homemade cardboard cutouts of her family and grandchildren including the newest grandchild, Tanner, who was born to Brittany & Keith Mellin in North Carolina. According to Faykosh: “It was challenging to make the family at the dinner table not appear like they were actors in the movie “Beetlejuice” with too small of heads and there were many trips to Walgreens photos. My husband, Tom, & I got a lot of laughs! Our Easter proved to be bittersweet.”
Faykosh family gathers at Easter
