Dressed for dinner

The James and Vandy Chisholm Family of Louisville, Ky. is staying in Defiance with family since returning from living in the United Kingdom. Here, they enjoy dressing up for a three-course dinner using the holiday china and crystal complete with flowers on the table.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Parents honoring their seniors in a fun way in Paulding County
- OHSAA to extend no-contact period to May 1
- Election boards busy with voting applications
- DC softball: Promising 2020 season cut short
- NSCC working to produce PPE for health care workers
- Napoleon commission approves plat for new housing
- How to contact your election board
- Social Security benefits will be paid on time
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.