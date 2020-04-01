Dressed for dinner

The James and Vandy Chisholm family of Louisville, Ky., is staying in Defiance with family since returning from living in the United Kingdom. Here, they enjoy dressing up for a three-course dinner using the holiday china and crystal complete with flowers on the table.

The James and Vandy Chisholm Family of Louisville, Ky. is staying in Defiance with family since returning from living in the United Kingdom. Here, they enjoy dressing up for a three-course dinner using the holiday china and crystal complete with flowers on the table.

Load comments